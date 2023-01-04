The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announces the reappointment of Robert Gatchell to its Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TSA announced that a key executive of the Remark Team – Robert Gatchell, Senior Executive Vice President of Operations, was reappointed to represent the security industry on the Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) appointed 25 voting members to serve on the Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee (STSAC). Among the committee's 25 appointees, 13 are new members and 12 were reappointed.

The STSAC was established in 2019 to advise the TSA Administrator on surface transportation security matters, including recommendations for the development, refinement, and implementation of policies, programs, initiatives, rule-makings and security directives pertaining to the surface transportation sector. The TSA Modernization Act of 2018 authorized the establishment of the committee.

Robert brings over 20 years of operations and security experience having previously served as the Emergency Management Coordinator for NJ TRANSIT, as a Sergeant within the NJ TRANSIT Police Department and as the Chief Safety and Security Officer for Brightline. He currently serves as co-chair for the Emergency Management and Resiliency Subcommittee under the TSA STSAC.

"It's an honor to be reappointed to the committee and continue to serve under TSA Administrator Pekoske. I am looking forward to representing Remark and working alongside my industry colleagues who have also been appointed to the committee. So much great work has been done during the inaugural appointment by the members and we look to build upon that success." says Robert Gatchell, Senior Executive Vice President of Operations.

"We are extremely pleased that Robert was reappointed as an advisory member for TSA's Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee. Remark is a global leader in AI powered security technology solutions and through Robert's leadership has expanded our footprint to provide a comprehensive security solution to solve the needs of our domestic industry partners," says Kai-Shing Tao, Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings.

remark_logo.jpg

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that help organizations monitor, understand and act on threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector experienced professionals that have created award winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including retail, federal agencies, public safety, hospitality and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England.

For more information, please visit the company's website (www.remarkholdings.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Fay Tian
Vice President of Investor Relations
[email protected]
(+1) 626-623-2000

favicon.png?sn=NY77419&sd=2023-01-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-transportation-security-administration-tsa-announces-the-reappointment-of-robert-gatchell-to-its-surface-transportation-security-advisory-committee-301713126.html

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY77419&Transmission_Id=202301040901PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY77419&DateId=20230104
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.