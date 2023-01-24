GATX Corporation ( NYSE:GATX, Financial) will report results for the 2022 fourth quarter prior to market open on Jan. 24, 2023. GATX will hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the internet as follows:

Live Teleconference

Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Time: 11 a.m. (Eastern Time) Domestic Dial-In: 1 (888) 660-6118 International Dial-In: 1 (929) 203-1802 Live Webcast: www.gatx.com

To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX’s homepage, www.gatx.com.

Replay Information

Time: Starting at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time), Jan. 24, 2023 Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030 International Dial-In: 1-647-362-9199 Access Code: 2548217 Web Access: The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com

GATX Corporation ( NYSE:GATX, Financial) leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898, GATX has paid a quarterly dividend, uninterrupted, since 1919.

