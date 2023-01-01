JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. ( BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced the following conference participation:
|What:
|25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
|When:
|January 10 - Presentation at 9:30 AM with meetings throughout the day
|Where:
|Lotte New York Palace hotel, New York, New York
|Who:
|Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
|Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
About Bel
Bel ( BELFA and BELFB) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics and power supplies. The Company serves a global market and operates facilities around the world.
Company Contact:
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
[email protected]
Investor Contact:
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner
631-418-4339