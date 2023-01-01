LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Virtual Conference on January 10-11, 2023.



FormFactor is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 10 at 11:45 AM ET.

The company's Chief Execute Officer, Michael Slessor, will present. The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentation, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replays of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM, Financial), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

