Seoul, Korea, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that the company has officially launched Ragnarok X: Next Generation, an MMORPG mobile game, in Korea on January 5, 2023.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation is the third title of the Ragnarok 20th Anniversary Trilogy. The unique story, an active 3D graphic, various contents, and a flexible exchange system are the stand-out features of the game. The number of pre-registered accounts also exceeded 1 million, and a Closed Beta Test (CBT) has run in Korea from October 11th to October 13th, 2022. The users gave favorable reviews of the game’s unique stories along with the well-structured Ragnarok worldview and the job classes.

After its launch in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on October 15, 2020, Ragnarok X: Next Generation successfully ranked first on the top-grossing chart in Apple App Store and Google Play.

Furthermore, in June 2021, Ragnarok X: Next Generation ranked the first in Apple App Store in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines. The game also had won multiple awards at Google Play’s Best Games of 2021 showing its potential of the Ragnarok IP once again.

http://www.gravity.co.kr



https://game.naver.com/lounge/RAGNAROK_X_Next_Generation/home

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

