ENCINITAS, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. ( VTYX) (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will host an R&D event on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in New York City from 9-11:30 a.m. ET. The event will highlight key aspects of Ventyx’s clinical-stage and discovery programs.



Participating in the presentations and discussions will be members of the Ventyx Executive Team and Clinical Advisors, including:

Raju Mohan, PhD, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director

William Sandborn, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer

John Nuss, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

James Krueger, MD, PhD, Director of the Milstein Medical Research Program and D. Martin Carter Professor in Clinical Investigation at Rockefeller University in New York

A live webcast of the event will be available in the “Investors” section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes three internally discovered clinical programs targeting TYK2, S1P1R and NLRP3, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies. Ventyx is headquartered in Encinitas, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Patti Bank

Managing Director

ICR Westwicke

(415) 513-1284

[email protected]