Advanced Energy Launches Medical and Industrial Power Conversion Platforms with Leading Power Density

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today introduced two new ranges of AC-DC power supplies with industry-leading power densities for critical medical and industrial equipment. The SL Power™ NGB800 800 W and NGB1200 1200 W families are optimized to address the performance, power, size, reliability and compliance requirements of medical and industrial applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005018/en/

AEI_NGB1200_FR_T.jpg

Advanced Energy Launches Medical and Industrial Power Conversion Platforms with Leading Power Density (Photo: Business Wire)

The power supplies combine compact form factors and typical efficiencies above 90%. With full medical and industrial safety and EMC approvals, they comply with IEC 60601-1-2 4th edition covering medical equipment and applications operating in heavy industrial areas.

“Medical and industrial OEMs want to reduce the size, improve the performance and extend the operating life of their equipment while minimizing time-to-market,” said Conor Duffy, vice president of marketing, medical power products at Advanced Energy. “With their high efficiencies, small form factors, compliance with all relevant standards and long operating lives, the NGB family of power supplies enable equipment designers to address these challenging requirements. Deep engineering and integration support from Advanced Energy’s technical teams further speed development cycles.”

Designed to meet the lifetime reliability requirements of equipment ranging from medical imaging and patient monitoring to industrial automation, the NGB families offer an MTBF in excess of 500,000 hours and come with a three-year warranty. Long-term reliability is further supported by the specification of high-quality electrolytic capacitors with operating lives over seven years.

These new power supplies can accommodate a wide 85 – 264 VAC input range and offer output voltages from 12 Vdc to 48 Vdc. Power supplies in the NGB800 family are convection cooled, while the NGB1200 units feature an integrated, ultra-reliable, low-noise fan.

For detailed product information and technical specifications, visit the+NGB800+page and the+NGB1200+page.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance. Trust.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230105005018r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005018/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.