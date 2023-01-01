Oak+Street+Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, today announced that Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Cook, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 41st Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, including a formal presentation at 2:15 p.m. (PT) on Monday, January 9,2023.

The live audio webcast of the fireside chat presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. The replay will remain available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.oakstreethealth.com.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 160 centers across 21 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. The Company is a winner of Energage's 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, was recognized by Inc. on its inaugural Best-Led Companies of 2021 list and was honored as a recipient of the 2022 and 2021 Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program by the American Medical Association. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005135/en/