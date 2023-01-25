NEENAH, WI, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. ( PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal first quarter 2023 results after market close on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal first quarter results on Thursday, January 26 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.

What: Plexus Fiscal 2023 Q1 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast



When: Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:



Audio conferencing link to receive an individual login pin: https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI35170303983c48ce82b9381eb40ce6bd



Webcast link: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2F4rx58iuu



Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison

+1.920.969.6325

[email protected]

About Plexus Corp.

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of nearly 25,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.