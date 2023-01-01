Everspan Names Darwin Lucas Chief Underwriting and Reinsurance Officer

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Everspan Group (“Everspan”), a specialty property and casualty insurance platform rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, today announced the appointment of Darwin Lucas as Chief Underwriting and Reinsurance Officer. He will report directly to Steve Dresner, President of Everspan, and will oversee the company’s program business and reinsurance relationships.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005301/en/

DarwinLucas.jpg

Darwin Lucas (pictured) has been named Chief Underwriting and Reinsurance Officer for Everspan Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to welcome Darwin to the Everspan team,” Dresner said. “His technical expertise, commitment to disciplined underwriting, leadership experience, and deep industry relationships are essential strengths that will benefit us as we continue to build Everspan into a leading program insurer.”

Lucas, who is based in Atlanta, has more than 24 years of experience in program insurance. Most recently, he was U.S. Head of Casualty & Professional Hybrid Solutions at Everest Reinsurance Company, where he was responsible for managing the Facultative Reinsurance division’s program portfolio and developing broader relationships with reinsurance trading partners. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Casualty Programs for Maxum Specialty Insurance Group. He also was president of two different national wholesale brokerage firms, Regional Excess Underwriters (a WRBC company) and Insential Insurance Co., which offered programs, contract binding and brokerage services.

About Everspan Group

Everspan Group is a specialty property and casualty insurance platform that operates nationwide on an admitted and non-admitted basis. The companies which comprise the Everspan Group are wholly owned subsidiaries of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), an insurance holding company. For more information, please refer to www.everspangroup.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230105005301r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005301/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.