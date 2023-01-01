Everspan Group (“Everspan”), a specialty property and casualty insurance platform rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, today announced the appointment of Darwin Lucas as Chief Underwriting and Reinsurance Officer. He will report directly to Steve Dresner, President of Everspan, and will oversee the company’s program business and reinsurance relationships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Darwin to the Everspan team,” Dresner said. “His technical expertise, commitment to disciplined underwriting, leadership experience, and deep industry relationships are essential strengths that will benefit us as we continue to build Everspan into a leading program insurer.”

Lucas, who is based in Atlanta, has more than 24 years of experience in program insurance. Most recently, he was U.S. Head of Casualty & Professional Hybrid Solutions at Everest Reinsurance Company, where he was responsible for managing the Facultative Reinsurance division’s program portfolio and developing broader relationships with reinsurance trading partners. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Casualty Programs for Maxum Specialty Insurance Group. He also was president of two different national wholesale brokerage firms, Regional Excess Underwriters (a WRBC company) and Insential Insurance Co., which offered programs, contract binding and brokerage services.

About Everspan Group

Everspan Group is a specialty property and casualty insurance platform that operates nationwide on an admitted and non-admitted basis. The companies which comprise the Everspan Group are wholly owned subsidiaries of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), an insurance holding company. For more information, please refer to www.everspangroup.com.

