Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that company executives will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City, New York. Scott Graeff, President and CEO, and Brian Soller, CTO and EVP, Corporate Development, will present on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be posted on the investor relations section of Luna’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.lunainc.com%2F and can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fneedham128%2Fluna%2F2256336. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event. Management will also conduct meetings with investors throughout the conference. To arrange a meeting, please contact [email protected].

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

