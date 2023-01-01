DALLAS, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare, the nation’s leader and innovator in healthcare total talent solutions, has been named by Newsweek magazine as one of the 500 most responsible major corporations in the United States.



Newsweek’s selection of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 was based on publicly available key performance indicators tracking performance in the areas of environmental, social and corporate governance. Additionally, an independent survey was conducted to evaluate each company’s reputation by asking U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

“We are proud to be recognized for being a top performing company that is committed to positive change,” said Cary Grace, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “Our future success depends on making a positive impact, which allows us to create sustainable benefits and outcomes for all stakeholders and communities.”

Newsweek partnered with global research and data firm Statista for its fourth annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, which includes some of the most recognizable corporations in the country.

Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s Global Editor-in-Chief, noted that the list is intended to “highlight those corporations that are actually serious about trying to be good guys.”

This is the fourth consecutive year AMN Healthcare has been named to the list and comes shortly after the company received the 2022 National Association of Corporate Directors Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award.

About AMN Healthcare

