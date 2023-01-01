AMN Healthcare Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Most Responsible Companies

DALLAS, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare, the nation’s leader and innovator in healthcare total talent solutions, has been named by Newsweek magazine as one of the 500 most responsible major corporations in the United States.

Newsweek’s selection of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 was based on publicly available key performance indicators tracking performance in the areas of environmental, social and corporate governance. Additionally, an independent survey was conducted to evaluate each company’s reputation by asking U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

“We are proud to be recognized for being a top performing company that is committed to positive change,” said Cary Grace, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “Our future success depends on making a positive impact, which allows us to create sustainable benefits and outcomes for all stakeholders and communities.”

Newsweek partnered with global research and data firm Statista for its fourth annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, which includes some of the most recognizable corporations in the country.

Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s Global Editor-in-Chief, noted that the list is intended to “highlight those corporations that are actually serious about trying to be good guys.”

This is the fourth consecutive year AMN Healthcare has been named to the list and comes shortly after the company received the 2022 National Association of Corporate Directors Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award.

About AMN Healthcare
AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

Media Contact 
Jim Gogek 
Corporate Communications
AMN Healthcare  
(858) 350-3209  
[email protected]		Investor Contact
Randle Reece 
Director, Investor Relations 
AMN Healthcare 
(866) 861-3229 
[email protected]
