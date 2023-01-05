Remitly Completes Acquisition of Rewire

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Digital financial services leader expands geographic footprint and bolsters complementary remittance product platform

SEATTLE and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. ( RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Rewire, an Israeli-based remittance and financial services platform for migrant workers, on January 5, 2023.

“Today marks an exciting milestone as we enter a new phase of Remitly’s journey,” said Matt Oppenheimer, Co-Founder and CEO, Remitly. “We are thrilled for the Rewire team to join Remitly, bringing with them a strong account based remittance product in complementary geographies and a track record of product innovation and execution. Our combined expertise and strategic alignment will serve us well as we continue executing on our vision to transform the lives of immigrants and their families by providing the most trusted financial services on the planet.”

For more information about Remitly, please visit www.remitly.com.

About Remitly

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally-native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world. Founded in 2011, Remitly is headquartered in Seattle and has several global offices, including London, Cork, Krakow, Singapore, Manila and Managua.

Contact
Kendall Sadler
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyNDMzMyM1MzQwMDE5IzIxODA5NTc=
Remitly-Global-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.