ADS Foundation Donates to The Nature Conservancy to Support Water Protection Efforts in Four States

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HILLIARD, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2023

HILLIARD, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries and the largest plastic recycler in North America, today announced a three-year, $500,000 gift from the ADS Foundation to The Nature Conservancy. The donation will aid in water conservation efforts in four states: California, Florida, North Carolina and Texas.

Specifically, the gift will support work to create water project demonstration sites, enhance freshwater resources, engage community stakeholders, forge equitable access to water, restore natural infrastructure, and foster potential volunteer employee engagement opportunities with ADS and other companies in those regions.

Watch this video detailing the partnership.

"The ADS Foundation is committed to protecting and enhancing the communities in which we work, and these four states are key regions where many of our employees call home," said Kevin Talley, president of the ADS Foundation. "At ADS, our reason is water, and we work to preserve it both through our stormwater management solutions and key donations such as this that can make an impact in our communities."

The Nature Conservancy, founded in the U.S. in 1951, has grown to become one of the most effective and wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world. With more than a million members and the dedicated efforts of a diverse staff and over 400 scientists, The Nature Conservancy impacts conservation in 76 countries and territories, and advances conservation through policy, new technologies, groundbreaking partnerships and cutting-edge science.

"We are grateful for the investment the ADS Foundation is making in protecting water in these four important regions," said Michael Reuter, Midwest division director for The Nature Conservancy. "This gift will allow us to focus on outcomes such as watershed restoration, water protection, enhanced community engagement and access, and the right policies, strategies, and tools to forge resilient and healthy waters across the country."

ADS has a long-standing commitment to sustainability. The company manufactures plastic drainage pipe and stormwater solutions that capture, convey, store and recycled over 600 million pounds of plastic last year, turning the HDPE from recycled consumer and industrial products into innovative water-management solutions. In 2021, it was the largest HDPE plastics recycler in North America.

About the ADS Foundation

At Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS), we envision a world where recycling is a priority, clean water is available to everyone, and neighborhoods are not only growing, but thriving. This vision is the driving force of the ADS Foundation. Founded in 2020, the ADS Foundation is committed to partnering with organizations that are leading the way in preserving clean water, promoting recycling, and advancing quality of life for the underserved in our communities. To learn more about the ADS Foundation, go to www.adspipe.com/ads-foundation.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and on-site septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS provides superior drainage solutions for use in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture. ADS delivers tremendous service to its customers with the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 37 distribution centers. ADS is the largest plastic recycling company in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.

To watch the video in Spanish, please click here.

To watch the video in French Canadian, please click here.

ADS_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL77322&sd=2023-01-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ads-foundation-donates-to-the-nature-conservancy-to-support-water-protection-efforts-in-four-states-301714647.html

SOURCE Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL77322&Transmission_Id=202301050954PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL77322&DateId=20230105
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.