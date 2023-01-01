Xumo Enterprise Unveils Expanded Suite of Solutions for Building, Managing and Monetizing Fast Channels and Services

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Xumo Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of the new streaming platform joint venture between Comcast and Charter, provides the industry with tools and services to make free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) more accessible. Today, it announced a new suite of software and technology solutions providing content owners, advertisers, and streaming platforms more ways to program, manage and monetize a customized streaming solution that can scale up or down to meet their unique needs and business goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005626/en/

Xumo-Enterprise-16x9%5B32%5D.jpg

Xumo Enterprise Unveils Expanded Suite of Solutions for Building, Managing and Monetizing Fast Channels and Services (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As more streamers look to supplement their subscription services with free programming, FAST services are becoming an increasingly popular way for content owners and advertisers to reach new viewers,” said Stefan Van Engen, Vice President of Content Acquisition and Programming, Xumo. “Since 2016 we have powered many of the leading FAST channels and services globally, and today’s announcement provides the growing industry with even more tools to maximize an existing FAST offering or create a new one.”

As part of the new solution suite, Xumo Enterprise is now offering content owners the ability to manage their own FAST channels within its reimagined content management system (CMS) designed to make channel management for the emerging FAST business simple and intuitive. The PGA TOUR is the first content partner to utilize Xumo Enterprise’s CMS to manage its FAST channel across available platforms. Capabilities of the CMS include building a programming schedule, managing ad loads, and gaining viewing and engagement insights.

“Our FAST channel has seen rapid growth over the past year – we’ve added more programming from our archives, expanded to new platforms and increased overall engagement,” said Tom Jeffs, Vice President of Media Business Development, PGA TOUR. “Xumo Enterprise’s CMS solution has been a great asset for us, giving us a simple way to nimbly program and manage our FAST channel as an extension of our broader storytelling efforts.”

Xumo Enterprise’s CMS offering enhances and extends the company’s existing enterprise solutions, which saw unprecedented growth in 2022 as FAST adoption within the industry soared. The company delivered 65% more streaming hours to its enterprise customers in 2022 than it did the year prior. Xumo Enterprise’s existing suite of software and technology solutions include:

  • FAST channel syndication. Global ad-supported and subscription-based streaming services can partner with Xumo Enterprise to distribute FAST channels within their experience, choosing from Xumo’s library of 250+ premium, quality content partnerships.
  • Linear channel creation and distribution. Xumo Enterprise’s CMS enables content owners to create, program and distribute their own branded FAST channels. Its best-in-class linear play out technology reaches 30+ countries.
  • Monetization and optimized ad insertion. The proprietary ads management system (AMS) and server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solutions offered by Xumo Enterprise ensures content owners and streaming platforms can successfully reach new and larger audiences while building their respective businesses.
  • Yield management and data insights. A new solution from Xumo Enterprise, content partners can now directly control and manage the ad load and frequency alongside engagement for their linear channel.
  • White-labeled streaming service. Xumo is the only FAST solution provider that has the tech stack to develop white-labeled streaming services for OEMs and distributors customized to individual audiences and business needs.

About Xumo

Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform on a variety of branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs. Powered by Comcast’s global technology platform, Xumo devices and services feature an entertainment experience designed to make it easy for consumers to find and enjoy their favorite streaming content through a world-class user interface and voice search, and for partners to meaningfully connect and engage with millions of consumers.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230105005626r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005626/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.