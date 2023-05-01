Spence Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3529 FOOTHILLS RD LAS CRUCES, NM 88011

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $294.00Mil. The top holdings were V(12.13%), MA(12.10%), and ISRG(7.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spence Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 37,985 shares in NYSE:IT, giving the stock a 3.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $280.37 during the quarter.

On 01/05/2023, Gartner Inc traded for a price of $324.77 per share and a market cap of $25.66Bil. The stock has returned 7.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gartner Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.66 and a price-sales ratio of 5.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Spence Asset Management reduced their investment in NAS:ROKU by 67,878 shares. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.12.

On 01/05/2023, Roku Inc traded for a price of $42.76 per share and a market cap of $5.96Bil. The stock has returned -78.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roku Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -35.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 2,135 shares in NYSE:TPL, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1733.48 during the quarter.

On 01/05/2023, Texas Pacific Land Corp traded for a price of $2020.21 per share and a market cap of $15.56Bil. The stock has returned 61.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-book ratio of 21.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.49 and a price-sales ratio of 23.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Spence Asset Management bought 11,374 shares of NAS:ANSS for a total holding of 44,671. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.59.

On 01/05/2023, Ansys Inc traded for a price of $231.65 per share and a market cap of $20.18Bil. The stock has returned -38.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ansys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 4.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.39 and a price-sales ratio of 10.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Spence Asset Management bought 13,207 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 14,715. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 01/05/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $82.16 per share and a market cap of $33.19Bil. The stock has returned -23.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.