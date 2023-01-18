H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced plans to report its financial results for the three-month and twelve-month fiscal periods ended December 3, 2022, in a press release issued after the market close on January 18, 2023. The Company will hold an investor conference call on January 19, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hbfuller.com. Participants must register prior to accessing the webcast using this link and should do so at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary software and audio connections. Participants can pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. CT on January 19, 2023 through 10:59 p.m. CT on January 26, 2023. To access the telephone replay dial 1-800-770-2030 (toll free) or 1-647-362-9199 and enter the Conference ID: 6370505.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2021 net revenue of $3.3 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation and sustainable adhesive solutions brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hbfuller.com%2F

