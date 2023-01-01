UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that in December 2022 it received a rating upgrade to AAA in the 2022 MSCI environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings assessment. According to MSCI, UGI performed in the top 7%1 of all peer companies evaluated globally in 2022, for actions across ESG matters. This reflects UGI’s robust governance practices, ongoing dedication to the health and safety of our employees and the customers we serve, and environmental strategies to manage emissions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005954/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the ESG-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. MSCI research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook. Learn more about the MSCI ESG rating here.

Roger Perreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI, said, “We are delighted to receive this rating upgrade which affirms our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability. At UGI, we continue to take a disciplined and collaborative approach to ESG matters, with an emphasis on transparency and progress. This upgrade reflects the commitment of our employees to live our core values of sustainability, reliability, safety, excellence, respect, and integrity. We remain focused on advancing our ESG mission and helping the families, businesses and communities that we serve, in their own sustainability initiatives.”

Disclaimer Statement

The use by UGI Corporation of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates (“MSCI”) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of UGI Corporation by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, natural gas utilities in West Virginia, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and California, and internationally in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ugicorp.com.

1Universe: MSCI ACWI Index constituents, Oil & Gas refining, Marketing, Transportation & Storage

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005954/en/