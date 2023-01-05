PR Newswire

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") is pleased to announce that David Pearson has been recognized as Volunteer of the Year for 2022 by the Northwest Housing Association (NHA). This is an accomplishment recognizing the contributions David has made to the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) discussion with Snohomish County building officials.

David has over 25 years' experience in the housing industry. He currently serves as a board member at the NHA, which is a non-profit trade organization dedicated to increasing the availability of unsubsidized affordable housing and to educating Washington homebuyers about modern, precision-built manufactured housing.

"David has spent a significant amount of time working directly with Fannie Mae and other industry groups to improve financing options for manufactured home buyers." said Donn Costa, Executive Vice President of Home Lending. "It is wonderful to see the NHA recognize David's contributions to the industry."

About 1st Security Bank of Washington

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty branches, with mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area, Vancouver, and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, (ticker: FSBW) is the holding company for the Bank.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dylan Durr

VP, Home Lending Marketing

1st Security Bank

E: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-pearson-recognized-as-volunteer-of-the-year-for-2022-by-the-northwest-housing-association-301715112.html

SOURCE 1st Security Bank