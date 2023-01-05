Matt Johnson and Amy Currie Join 1st Security Bank Home Lending

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") is pleased to announce that Matt Johnson and Amy Currie have joined its Home Lending division in the Greater Seattle area.

2212_amy_matt.jpg

Matt is a Senior Loan Officer with over 30 years' experience helping home buyers and has been recognized as a top producer for the past 15 years. He holds a bachelor's degree from Loyola Marymount University.

Matt shares the Bank's commitment to community and volunteers with the Ballard Food Bank, Food Lifeline, and has coached youth sports for several years.

Amy Currie joins the Bank as a Loan Officer and Production Partner. She holds a bachelor's degree from Washington State University. Amy adds over 13 years of industry knowledge to the team and strives to make the entire mortgage process as smooth as possible for clients.

"We are extremely excited to be working with Matt and Amy." said Donn Costa, Executive Vice President of Home Lending. "Their reputation is at the highest level in all respects, and they are an outstanding addition to the 1st Security Bank home lending team."

About 1st Security Bank of Washington
1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty branches, with mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area, Vancouver, and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, (ticker: FSBW) is the holding company for the Bank.

MEDIA CONTACT
Dylan Durr
VP, Home Lending Marketing
1st Security Bank
E: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF79495&sd=2023-01-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matt-johnson-and-amy-currie-join-1st-security-bank-home-lending-301715125.html

SOURCE 1st Security Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF79495&Transmission_Id=202301052001PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF79495&DateId=20230105
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.