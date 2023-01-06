WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) ("Snow Lake Lithium" or the "Company"), today announced that it has successfully acquired additional land claims in the historic mining district of Snow Lake Manitoba. The Company, with the assistance of Durama Enterprises Ltd., was able to stake a total of nine claims covering an area of 1,728 hectares near Dion Creek, Lost Frog Lake, and the Grass River East (Image 1.0). These claims are located in areas known for their pegmatite occurrences as mapped by the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines (MNDM).

Image 1.0 - New claim map showing additional land holdings staked by Snow Lake Lithium

"We are excited that the recent and ongoing exploration efforts in these areas have ultimately contributed to the growth and development of the region as well as the expansion of the Company's total land holdings," said CEO and Chairman, Philip Gross. "We are grateful to Heli Source Ltd. of Red Deer, Alberta for their continued support in completing these claims and look forward to additional staking to further expand our resource portfolio and drive incremental value for our shareholders."

With the acquisition of additional land claims in and around Snow Lake Lithium's current resource block, the Company's total land position now stands at 24,114 hectares (59,587-acres), an increase of approximately 8% as compared to the prior resource base. Snow Lake Lithium remains committed to conducting its operations in a responsible and sustainable manner and looks forward to working closely with local communities and stakeholders to ensure that its activities have a positive impact on the region. We will continue to keep the public informed as our efforts progress and are excited about the opportunity to expand our operations within the Manitoba mining district.

