CI Global Asset Management Announces Confirmed Annual Reinvested Distributions for JFT Strategies Fund

Article's Main Image

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following reinvested distributions (the “Reinvested Distributions”) for JFT Strategies Fund (the “Fund”) for the year ending December 31, 2022. Estimated reinvested distributions for the Fund were previously announced on December 5, 2022.

Reinvested Distributions

The Reinvested Distributions will be paid on or before January 13, 2023, to holders of record on December 30, 2022. The Reinvested Distributions will be paid by the issuance of securities of the Fund, and immediately thereafter, the issued and outstanding capital of the Fund will be consolidated such that the number of issued and outstanding securities of the Fund does not change.

Name

TSX Symbol

Confirmed Reinvested

Distribution (per unit)

JFT Strategies Fund – Class A

JFS.UN

$2.0671

JFT Strategies Fund – Class F

n/a

$2.4325

The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) and will be posted on www.ci.com in early 2023.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $384.9 billion in assets as of November 30, 2022.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell securities of the investment fund on the TSX. If the securities are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying securities of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning securities of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.The CI investment fund is managed by CI Global Asset Management.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2023. All rights reserved.

