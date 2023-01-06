Biohaven to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) today announced that Vlad Coric, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at The Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 7:30 am (PT).

A slide deck of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Biohaven website at www.biohaven.com.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing therapies for people with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. The company is advancing a pipeline of best-in-class therapies for diseases with little or no treatment options, leveraging its proven drug development capabilities and proprietary platforms, including Kv7 ion channel modulation for epilepsy and neuronal hyperexcitability; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder and spinocerebellar ataxia, myostatin inhibition for neuromuscular diseases and bispecific molecules for immune based disorders. Biohaven's portfolio of early- and late-stage product candidates also includes discovery research programs focused on TRPM3 channel activation for neuropathic pain and CD-38 antibody recruiting, bispecific molecules for multiple myeloma. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohaven.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "continue", "plan", "will", "believe", "may", "expect", "anticipate" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future development, timing and potential marketing approval and commercialization of development candidates are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including: the expected timing, commencement and outcomes of Biohaven's planned and ongoing clinical trials; the timing of planned interactions and filings with the Food and Drug Administration; the timing and outcome of expected regulatory filings; complying with applicable U.S. regulatory requirements; the potential commercialization of Biohaven's product candidates; the potential for Biohaven's product candidates to be first in class or best in class therapies; and the effectiveness and safety of Biohaven's product candidates. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in Biohaven's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including within the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this new release, and Biohaven does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Porcelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]com
201-248-0741

Media Contact:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
[email protected]
312-961-2502

