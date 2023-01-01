Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced the acquisition of Frontier Analytical Laboratories (“Frontier”), an environmental laboratory specializing in high-resolution gas chromatography mass spectrometry analysis of Dioxins/Furans, Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs), and other Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs). Frontier’s leadership, including Vice Presidents Bradley Silverbush and Tom Crabtree, will join Montrose. The business will be integrated into the Company’s Measurement and Analysis Segment and operate as part of Enthalpy Analytical, LLC (“Enthalpy”), a subsidiary of Montrose. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Frontier, formed in 2001, is comprised of a group of elite chemists/analysts who offer more than 80 years of combined experience in providing mass spectrometry identification and quantification of trace level organic pollutants from a wide array of matrices. Based in El Dorado Hills, Calif., the Frontier team will now begin working out of Montrose’s neighboring Enthalpy laboratory.

“With decades of experience, the Frontier team builds upon and strengthens our environmental laboratory testing business. As environmental regulations are pushed lower and lower, adding a team of chemists and technicians with the ability to measure pollutants at single part per quadrillion (ppq) levels helps Enthalpy and Montrose support our clients nationally,” said Bryan Tyler, Senior Vice President of Environmental Laboratories at Enthalpy. “Similar to Enthalpy, Frontier has a rich, decades-long history in analytical chemistry and providing clients with high quality, timely and defensible data with impeccable customer service. We are excited to have this talented team join us in our environmental mission.”

Bradley Silverbush, Laboratory Director and Vice President of Frontier, stated: “We are excited to join the Montrose family and Enthalpy, a group we know well and highly respect. Together we will continue to provide clients high quality, timely, defensible laboratory data with unparalleled customer service. We’ve already begun working alongside many of our new colleagues and are eager to collaborate with them even more as we kick off the New Year.”

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With more than 2,500 employees across over 75 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering and operations, enabling the company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit montrose-env.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “intend,” “expect”, and “may”, and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Further, many of these factors are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

