LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023

850 Supercuts hair educators, managers and stylists are set to attend with major vendors including Paul Mitchell, Matrix, Redken, Biolage, Nioxin and Sebastian

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercuts is relaunching in-person training events with the biggest event yet. On January 10, the hair salon franchise will host 850 Supercuts educators, managers and stylists for a two-day training experience. The Las Vegas Education Destination is an investment by Supercuts and Regis Corporation in the ongoing education of Supercuts stylists from around the country.

"We invest in our trainers, managers and stylists because they are what makes our salons special."

During the event, vendors will host breakout sessions to teach the latest techniques and trends in hairstyling. The attendees will then educate fellow Supercuts stylists at their own salons. Along with Paul Mitchell, the Las Vegas Education Destination Event will also feature lessons from Matrix®, Redken®, Biolage®, Nioxin® and Sebastian.

"One of Supercuts' top priorities is creating an environment that fosters our stylists' growth through ongoing education. We invest in our trainers, managers and stylists because they are what makes our salons special," says Jamie Suarez, SVP of Merchandising and Education for Regis Corporation. "We want our stylists to have access to the latest techniques and trends. Our events, like the Las Vegas Education Destination, provide them the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the business."

Dedicated to supporting and inspiring its stylists, Supercuts has regular ongoing education opportunities no matter where stylists are in their careers. Supercuts believes in education from the start. Training through Supercuts' Hair Stylists' Academy, in-person training sessions at salons and digital training sessions are all available for stylists at Supercuts and are conducted by specially trained Supercuts educators across the nation.

About Supercuts:

As of September 30, 2022, there are 2,233 individually owned and operated Supercuts franchise salons. Supercuts leads the salon industry in convenient, quality hair care services and supporting stylists through ongoing education opportunities. With millions of guest visits per year for haircutting, hair-color services and more, the franchise's proven technique, highly trained stylists and nationally recognized professional brands of hair care products offer an exceptional guest experience. Download the Supercuts app in the App Store, or on Google Play. For additional information about Supercuts, visit Supercuts.com

About Regis Corporation:

Regis Corporation (

NYSE:RGS, Financial) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of September 30, 2022, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,494 locations worldwide. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

For more information, please contact Anna Torrez at [email protected] or 612-351-8313.

