MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 6, 2023

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company whose proprietary INTASYL RNAi platform technology is designed to make immune cells more effective in killing tumor cells, today announced that its Principal Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, Robert Bitterman, will be a featured speaker at the Entrepreneurial Showcase at the Dermatology Summit in San Francisco on January 8th. The Dermatology Summit is taking place at the Hyatt Regency, alongside the annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.

Mr. Bitterman will discuss innovations in dermatological cancers, highlighting Phio's proprietary INASTYL platform. INTASYL is the only self-delivering RNAi technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics.

Mr. Bitterman was recently appointed to his leadership role at Phio. He previously led Cutanea and Dermik in the development and commercialization of small molecule dermatological products.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a clinical stage biotechnology company whose proprietary INTASYL RNAi technology is designed to make immune cells more effective in killing tumor cells. INTASYL is the only self-delivering RNAi technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. INTASYL drugs precisely target specific proteins that reduce the body's ability to fight cancer, without the need for specialized formulations or drug delivery systems.

For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

