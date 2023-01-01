BOCA RATON, Fla, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. ( SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, is pleased to announce the following promotions and appointments to its management team:

Maggie Martinez has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer

Emiliano Sosa has been promoted to Chief Technical Officer

Stephanie Tipton has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing

Sean Delaney has been appointed Vice President of Regulatory and Quality Assurance

Wayne Lura has been appointed Vice President of Aesthetic Sales

Ms. Martinez joined Sensus nine years ago and subsequently held positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently she served as Vice President of Operations, and in her new role as COO she will be responsible for all aspects of customer support and satisfaction, vendor relations, intra-company communication and processes. Ms. Martinez holds a B. S. degree in marketing from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida.

Mr. Sosa joined Sensus last year as Vice President of Technology Development with extensive experience in banking, cyber security and artificial intelligence. Among his accomplishments are the introduction and engineering of the first GPS device in the Argentina market with real time streaming video cameras for vehicles (founding Overmax S.A.). His company in the U.S. was recognized as 2016 small business of the year. He has also designed and developed electroencephalography and brain mapping devices, implementing the first 3-D EEG Brain Mapping medical devices and polysomnographs at the time. In his new position he is charged with overseeing and expanding the company’s team of engineers to provide dependable and differentiated technologies to customers and their patients. A priority focus will be on expanding the capabilities and indications of the company’s Sentinel™ technology. Sentinel provides asset management and HIPAA-compliant patient data and storage capability, and also contains the software necessary to support shared service models including direct patient billing. Mr. Sosa holds degrees in information systems engineering from the National University of Technology in Buenos Aires, and in international marketing and foreign trade from the University of Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Ms. Tipton joined Sensus in June of 2021 as the Director of Digital Marketing, revamping the company’s social media and on-line outreach, which resulted in a dramatic increase in patient and physician inquiries. She has also worked closely with the company’s clinical, sales, and engineering teams to provide a more comprehensive approach to the product portfolio. As an experienced marketing professional with a record of success, she was President of Tipton Group, a marketing consulting firm prior to joining Sensus. Previously she was for six years Industrial Director/Director of Sales for Nova Medical Centers in Knoxville, Tenn. Ms. Tipton holds a B.S. degree in biology and business administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Mr. Delany brings to Sensus nearly 20 years of product development experience in regulatory affairs, quality assurance and regulatory compliance, including worldwide regulatory clearances and approvals, development and product quality, international standard compliance and post–market surveillance. Much of his experience is in software-controlled image-guided radiation therapy systems. Most recently, Mr. Delaney worked at ViewRay, with responsibility for regulatory affairs and compliance, quality assurance, radiation safety and U.S. Food and Drug Administration submissions. He holds a B.S. in physics from San Jose State University and an MBA from Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business.

Mr. Lura has two decades of experience in medical aesthetics, bringing new products to market at such notable companies as Cynosure, Eclipse Medical, DefenAge Skincare, Zimmer Medical Systems, Cutera, and Lumenis. He will be responsible for expanding Sensus’ aesthetics footprint as the company continues to add to its product portfolio, and developing opportunities for product introductions including developing a total solution bundle for Sensus customers. Mr. Lura brings to Sensus deep relationships with industry KOLs and dermatologists. He holds a B.A. in communications from Concordia University Texas, attended the United States Airforce Academy and was a commissioned Second Lieutenant in the Air Force ROTC at the University of Texas, Austin.

“Our history of growth, execution and expanding market opportunities have made these staff changes both necessary and prudent, including creating several new positions. I am delighted to announce these promotions and appointments and look forward to the contributions of these talented individuals as Sensus executes on an aggressive business strategy,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare. “Maggie Martinez has proven over and over again her initiative, drive and commitment to the company, our customers and patients and I am proud of her appointment to Chief Operating Officer. In just a short period of time, Emiliano Sosa has distinguished himself in assembling a high-quality team of engineers who are adding exceptional value to our technologies. His leadership skills and technical acumen ideally qualify him to serve as our Chief Technical Officer. Stephanie Tipton has been a creative force in digital marketing for the company, and going forward she is charged with assuming a leadership role in all aspects of marketing. She will be instrumental in supporting the introduction of new products to the marketplace, an important initiative for Sensus.”

Mr. Sardano added, “Our anticipated growth has necessitated the expansion of our senior management team. I’m thrilled Sean Delany has joined Sensus as Vice President of Regulatory and Quality Assurance. Sean comes to us with deep experience navigating regulatory pathways not only in the U.S., but in all of Asia, the EU and South America. His knowledge will be valuable as we work to secure regulatory clearances for our products – both existing and new – around the world. Additionally, we look forward to even greater success with our growing aesthetics product portfolio with Wayne Lura at the helm. His appointment underscores our plans to expand our aesthetic footprint with innovative products. Wayne has a wealth of contacts and enjoys excellent relationships with the leaders in aesthetic medicine.

“Our goal is for Sensus to be a destination for great employees from all walks of life and backgrounds. I am proud of our diverse and talented workforce, all contributing to our success with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, teamwork, respect and customer service,” Mr. Sardano concluded.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System™, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are or may be deemed ''forward-looking statements.'' In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," “approximately,” "potential" or negative or other variations of those terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, developments, and circumstances relating to Sensus, our industry, and/or general economic or other conditions that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines or to a greater or lesser degree than anticipated. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of the following factors, among others: the continuation and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on sales and marketing; our ability to achieve profitability; our ability to obtain and maintain the intellectual property needed to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; the level and availability of government and/or third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products, and the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if the level of reimbursement declines; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes and costs; the risks arising from doing business in China and other foreign countries; legislation, regulation, or other governmental action that affects our products, taxes, international trade regulation, or other aspects of our business; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, we note that our revenues and profits for the year ended December 31, 2022 are subject to adjustments, including adjustments that may be made in connection with the completion of our audited financial statements.

At the present time, we do not expect that the Russia-Ukraine conflict and global geopolitical uncertainty will have any particular impact on our business, but we continue to monitor developments and will address them in future disclosures, if applicable.

In addition, even if future events, developments, and circumstances are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may be required by applicable law. You should read carefully our "Introductory Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

[email protected]

# # #