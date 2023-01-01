iPower Unveils New Brand Identity

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DUARTE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (

IPW, Financial) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, today announced the completion of an extensive corporate rebrand and new website.

The rebranding initiative was completed to better showcase the Company’s core business alongside its increasingly diverse product portfolio outside of traditional hydroponics. iPower’s rebrand includes a new company logo, website, color scheme and other marketing related items. Together, these design elements will help instill a new brand identity to position and guide the Company’s image going forward.

“Growing the iPower brand at scale both domestically and internationally has been a key initiative throughout our history as a brand,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “Our rebranding initiative will allow us to differentiate our principles and precisely capture the value our brand brings to consumers. This step marks an important milestone in unifying our various non-hydroponic related products and services while creating a more seamless experience and image for our customers across the globe.”

The Company engaged a UK-based digital creative agency, Poppins, to complete this extensive corporate rebrand.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its website, www.zenhydro.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyNTcwOCM1MzQzNzI0IzIyMDg3MjI=
IPOWER.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.