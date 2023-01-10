TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (:PBH) today announced that it will participate in the 2023 ICR Conference and is scheduled to host a fireside chat Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties may access a live webcast of this event at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com under the "Investors” section and the "Events and Presentations" tab, or by using the following link:



https://ir.prestigebrands.com/events-presentations/events

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

