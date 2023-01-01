UDR%2C+Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust and GRESB+5+Star+rated company for its sustainability leadership, announced today that it has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek.

“We are honored that Newsweek has recognized UDR as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the second consecutive year,” said Tom Toomey, UDR’s Chairman and CEO. “Our inclusion in this list is a reflection of our comprehensive ESG program, innovative and adaptive culture, and commitment to corporate responsibility.”

Companies included in Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023 list were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (“KPIs”) derived from Corporate Responsibility Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey of approximately 13,000 United States residents. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked United States citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries, and can be accessed online at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsweek.com%2Frankings%2Famericas-most-responsible-companies-2023.

Additional details on UDR’s corporate responsibility efforts, goals, and measurable ESG targets and outcomes can be found in the Company’s annual+ESG+Report and on its ESG+website.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,464 apartment homes including 899 homes under development. For over 50 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

