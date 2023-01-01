authID Deploys Verified™ Human Factor Authentication™ Service with Tax Status

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Verified™ stops account takeover with unphishable authentication for Tax Status’ enterprise partners

DENVER, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID [ AUID], a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions, today announced that Tax Status, a leading provider of official tax data and IRS account monitoring, has launched the full suite of authID’s identity authentication services. Tax Status implemented authID’s Human Factor Authentication services (HFA) to help its enterprise partners in wealth management, lending, accounting, and other financial service providers protect highly sensitive tax data, defend against password compromise, and seamlessly secure account onboarding of their consumers.

authID’s HFA secures customer journeys with strong identity and document authentication that weeds out fraud during online customer onboarding. HFA also eliminates the risks and costs of passwords with strong FIDO2 passwordless authentication that offers seamless login across any mobile or desktop device. For high-risk transactions or where compliance requires an additional audit trail, HFA delivers unphishable authentication by combining passkeys and device biometrics with live cloud biometrics, thereby adding a second factor to verify the user behind the device.

“Consumers who provide highly sensitive personal data to third parties deserve an identity solution that preserves their privacy and keeps their information completely secure from fraud and theft,” said authID CEO Tom Thimot. “Our next-gen Verified platform, which prioritizes ethical, consent-based biometrics, provides Tax Status and their clients with a comprehensive fraud prevention solution and ‘unphishable’ authentication that is more secure than legacy MFA. We are proud to support Tax Status in its efforts to protect U.S. taxpayers from cybercrime, and to further empower a financial system that prioritizes data privacy and consent in identity authentication.”

authID’s combination of FIDO2 passkeys with phishing-resistant biometric identity assurance helps Tax Status prevent identity fraud and account takeover, comply with the Internal Revenue Service’s taxpayer identity authentication mandate, and deliver quick and seamless customer experiences.

“authID’s innovative biometric authentication has proven to be a cut far above other identity management solutions,” said Tax Status CEO and founder Charles Almond. “We are proud to offer the most fortified fraud prevention and enterprise security technology on the market, without compromising on convenience and user experience.”

About authID Inc.
At authID ( AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity authentication through Verified™, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication™ (HFA) platform. Human Factor Authentication combines unphishable, FIDO2 passwordless device authentication with cloud biometrics to authenticate the human behind the device. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID eliminates passwords to fortify enterprise security and trust between organizations, employees, and customers. For more information, go to www.authID.ai.

About Tax Status
Tax Status is a fully digital IRS account monitoring solution that provides continuous access to income and all official IRS financial data for any business or individual. With analytics and ongoing monitoring capabilities, Tax Status delivers critical notifications and insights that lenders, businesses, and individuals can use to make more informed decisions. For more information, go to www.TaxStatus.com.

authID Media Contact
Aileen McNelis
NextTech Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyNTQ1NyM1MzQzNTU4IzIyMDkxOTU=
authID-ai.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.