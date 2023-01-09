Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, provided an update to the corporate presentation that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Alan H. Auerbach, will refer to in meetings beginning Monday, January 9, 2023. The updated presentation includes, among other things, the Company’s preliminary estimate that it sold approximately 3,323 bottles of NERLYNX® in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2022. This preliminary estimate is subject to completion of the Company’s customary closing and review procedures and could change based on that process. The updated slides will be available on the Investors section of Puma’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pumabiotechnology.com%2Fsec-filings%2Fall-filings%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licensed the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

In September 2022, Puma entered into an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of the anti-cancer drug alisertib, a selective, small molecule, orally administered inhibitor of aurora kinase A. Initially, Puma intends to focus the development of alisertib on the treatment of small cell lung cancer and breast cancer.

To help ensure patients have access to NERLYNX, Puma has implemented the Puma Patient Lynx support program to assist patients and healthcare providers with reimbursement support and referrals to resources that can help with financial assistance. More information on the Puma Patient Lynx program can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.NERLYNX.com or by calling 1-855-816-5421.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pumabiotechnology.com.

