Values First Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $139.00Mil. The top holdings were MINT(7.19%), NEAR(3.76%), and SHV(3.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Values First Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 6,904-share investment in NYSE:BHVN. Previously, the stock had a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.2 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $14.08 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -89.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The guru sold out of their 22,489-share investment in NYSE:DT. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.66 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, Dynatrace Inc traded for a price of $37.66 per share and a market cap of $10.87Bil. The stock has returned -30.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dynatrace Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 366.60, a price-book ratio of 7.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 78.17 and a price-sales ratio of 10.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 19,213 shares in NYSE:DV, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.78 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc traded for a price of $22.8 per share and a market cap of $3.76Bil. The stock has returned -16.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-book ratio of 4.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.19 and a price-sales ratio of 9.29.

During the quarter, Values First Advisors, Inc. bought 12,141 shares of NAS:ZI for a total holding of 29,393. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.47.

On 01/09/2023, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $25.785 per share and a market cap of $10.36Bil. The stock has returned -51.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.79, a price-book ratio of 4.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.88 and a price-sales ratio of 10.17.

The guru sold out of their 12,769-share investment in NAS:NTUS. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.8 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, Natus Medical Inc traded for a price of $32.96 per share and a market cap of $1.14Bil. The stock has returned 32.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Natus Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 89.08, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

