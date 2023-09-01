CGN Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1107 HYLTON HEIGHTS RD MANHATTAN, KS 66502

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 216 stocks valued at a total of $568.00Mil. The top holdings were SPSB(4.87%), VTI(3.23%), and IQDG(2.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CGN Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 71,350 shares in ARCA:SCHD, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.31 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $77.45 per share and a market cap of $46.09Bil. The stock has returned -1.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

CGN Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EPS by 101,960 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.45.

On 01/09/2023, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund traded for a price of $42.4501 per share and a market cap of $632.51Mil. The stock has returned -13.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a price-book ratio of 3.03.

During the quarter, CGN Advisors LLC bought 118,517 shares of ARCA:SPSB for a total holding of 564,420. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.58.

On 01/09/2023, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.53 per share and a market cap of $7.78Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CGN Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 27,764 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 01/09/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.925 per share and a market cap of $32.57Bil. The stock has returned -5.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CGN Advisors LLC bought 63,043 shares of ARCA:AVDE for a total holding of 182,369. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.87.

On 01/09/2023, Avantis International Equity ETF traded for a price of $55.4 per share and a market cap of $2.31Bil. The stock has returned -10.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.31.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.