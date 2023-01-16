Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in January 2023:

ATB Capital Markets' 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference - January 10th - In-Person - Toronto

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference - January 12th - Virtual

26th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference - January 19th & 20th - In-Person - Whistler, British Columbia

For more information about these and other events, access the events and presentations page on Docebo’s investor relations website https%3A%2F%2Fwww.docebo.inc.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

