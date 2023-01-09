SouthState Corporation to Announce Quarterly Earnings Results on Thursday, January 26, 2023

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) ("SouthState") announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, January 26, 2023, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of SouthState's earnings results at the Company's website at www.SouthStateBank.com under Investor Relations, News, News & Market Data section.

SouthState will host a conference call on January 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results. Investors may call in (toll free) by dialing (844) 200-6205 (host: Will Matthews, CFO). The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599. The conference ID number is 040590. Participants may also pre-register for the conference by navigating to https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/484441029. Access detail will be provided via email upon completion of registration.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link at SouthState's website at www.SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 27, 2023 through the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com.

