Radnor Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 242 stocks valued at a total of $409.00Mil. The top holdings were MRK(16.12%), XOM(4.59%), and IBM(2.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Radnor Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Radnor Capital Management, LLC bought 17,704 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 174,832. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 01/10/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $108.47 per share and a market cap of $446.71Bil. The stock has returned 62.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 44.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Radnor Capital Management, LLC bought 11,616 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 72,700. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.23.

On 01/10/2023, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $143.55 per share and a market cap of $129.79Bil. The stock has returned 11.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 104.78, a price-book ratio of 6.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Radnor Capital Management, LLC bought 33,960 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 137,340. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 01/10/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $37.55 per share and a market cap of $162.34Bil. The stock has returned -22.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Radnor Capital Management, LLC bought 8,022 shares of NYSE:MMM for a total holding of 44,146. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 01/10/2023, 3M Co traded for a price of $126.79 per share and a market cap of $70.08Bil. The stock has returned -26.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAWW by 10,400 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.2.

On 01/10/2023, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $101.2 per share and a market cap of $2.87Bil. The stock has returned 14.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-book ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

