CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Harte Hanks, Inc. (Nasdaq:HHS), a leading global customer experience company, today announced that management will present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Micro-Cap Conference on January 18, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. ET. In addition, management will virtually host one-on-one meetings with participating investors on Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19, 2023.

A webcast of the company's conference presentation will be available on the Harte Hanks investor relations website at https://investors.hartehanks.com.

Investors interested in a meeting with Harte Hanks management can contact their Sidoti representative or email [email protected].

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks (Nasdaq:HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM, among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Investor Relations Contact:

FNK IR
Rob Fink or Tom Baumann
(646) 809-4048 / (646) 349-6641
[email protected]

SOURCE: Harte Hanks, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734485/Harte-Hanks-to-Present-at-Investor-Conference

