NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / The Company (OTC PINK:IFUS) is pleased to report, that notwithstanding the combined impact of COVID19, the economic/supply chain issues, and Category 4 Hurricane Ida, its Napoleonville operation producing Supreme Gold Plus™ Alternative Proprietary Technology for Beef and Dairy Cattle is in full scale production. Essential roof repairs to the main production and warehouse areas are complete.

"During the production hiatus, we were also able to overhaul all of our equipment allowing us to produce up to 35 bales per hour producing up to 280 bales in an 8 hour shift." said CEO Marc Walther.

With this progress, commercial product is now available for the application of IFUS' Proprietary Technology and Formulation. Additionally, continued application of the product on the performance of Beef and Dairy Cattle will resume to generate Next Generation improvement in the application of the technology as well as the formulation to validate:

Improved overall health and wellness of the herds.

Improved health and wellness of the progeny born within the herds.

Improved estrous cycle amongst the heifers.

Reduction in the quantity of high-priced feedstocks consumed by the herds.

Reduction of high-energy "junk food" fed to the herds.

Reduction in antibiotic application as well as other medications.

Improvement in heat tolerance and hydration of the herds.

Improvement in muscle mass, milk production, finish, and overall quality of the herds.

Improved natural estrogenic properties from Supreme Gold Plus™.

Reduction in levels of Carbon-load / Greenhouse Gases from waste elimination.

Our qualitative and limited quantitative testing has strongly shown Supreme Gold Plus™ to be a successful partial supplement for cattle. As we collect new data on its application to a herd of beef cattle, in real time, at a ranch in Texas operated by our oldest customer, the data has preliminarily suggested that Supreme Gold Plus™ may in fact be a partial and/or complete food.

"We are excited about the progress made to date, overcoming many obstacles, that allowed us to ramp up production in our new fully renovated plant." stated Marc Walther, CEO.

Please visit our website at https://www.impactfusionbrands.com/nutri-mastic-2/ for more information about our proprietary formula Nurti-Mastic™.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

