Interfor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results on February 9, 2023

Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, February 10, 2023

BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results on February 9, 2023. Information related to Interfor’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, February 10, 2023. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-888-396-8049

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-877-674-7070, Passcode 472356# and it will be available until March 10, 2023.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 5.2 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804

Svetlana Kayumova, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Communications
(604) 422-7329
[email protected]


