Yext Appoints Yvette Martinez-Rea as EVP of Corporate Development

18 minutes ago
Yext%2C+Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that Yvette Martinez-Rea has joined Yext as EVP of Corporate Development to oversee strategic growth initiatives. Yvette will report directly to Michael Walrath, CEO and Chair of the Board, and will serve on Yext’s leadership team.

Yvette Martinez-Rea has joined Yext as EVP of Corporate Development to oversee strategic growth initiatives.

Martinez-Rea has extensive experience leading teams across the telecommunications, media and advertising, gaming, and retail sectors. Most recently, she served as VP of Sponsorships and Strategic Partnerships at Verizon, where she was responsible for managing the company’s portfolio of sports, music, and cultural partnerships.

“Yvette is an accomplished leader with a strong track record of driving strategic partnerships and business development plans within large organizations,” said Walrath. “She brings a wealth of experience and will be a tremendous asset to Yext in fueling the next phase of our growth. We’re delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Prior to her time at Verizon, Martinez-Rea was Chief Executive Officer of ESL, North America, a subsidiary of ESL International, the largest independent esports company in the world, where she oversaw the expansion of ESL’s U.S and Canadian operations, commercial development, and introduction of new products and services for both consumer and B2B market segments.

“Yext is an innovative, forward-looking company with an exciting market opportunity,” said Martinez-Rea. “Throughout my career, I’ve sharpened my ability to influence strategic planning processes and build relationships with key stakeholders. I’m thrilled to bring these skills to Yext, and am looking forward to identifying new business opportunities while analyzing and optimizing the efficiency of company operations.”

To learn more about Yext, visit www.yext.com.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

