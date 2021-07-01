Jushi Opens 36th Dispensary Nationwide and First Retail Location in Ohio

Establishes Fifth Vertically Integrated State-Level Operation



BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its 36th retail location nationwide, its first Ohio medical cannabis dispensary as well as its fifth vertically integrated state-level operation. Beyond Hello™ Cincinnati will begin serving medical cannabis patients and registered agents on Thursday, January 12th at 9:00 a.m. Beyond Hello™ Cincinnati is located at 693 Old State Route 74 in Cincinnati and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



“Beyond Hello™ Cincinnati marks the opening of our first retail location in Ohio and Jushi’s fifth vertically integrated state, with the Buckeye State now joining Pennsylvania1, Virginia, Massachusetts and Nevada,” said Jushi Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo. “Our store in Cincy brings the full Jushi omnichannel retail experience to Ohio, delivering a safe, accessible, and efficient experience to patients that allows them to shop both in-store and online. We look forward to increasing the accessibility of medical cannabis in this growing medical market and further expanding our footprint in key areas across the Buckeye State.”



Home to more than 200,000 residents2 in Clermont County, the new dispensary location is a five-minute drive from EastGate Mall and the Cincinnati Nature Center, which attracts more than 200,000 visitors annually3. It is situated close to two major routes, Route 275 and Route 32, as well as several big-box stores along Route 74. In addition, Beyond Hello™ Cincinnati is surrounded by local museums, historic sites, parks, breweries, wineries, and golf courses, and located approximately 20 miles east of major tourist sites such as Paul Brown Stadium, Newport Aquarium and Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens.



Currently, four of Jushi’s in-house brands are available in the Ohio medical cannabis market, including: Sèchè, its flower line; Tasteology, a brand of premium, real fruit, cannabis-infused gummies; The Lab, a high-quality vaporization line; and its award-winning flower brand, The Bank.



The new store opening comes after the Company announced that Campbell Hill Ventures, LLC, the Company’s 100% owned subsidiary, was awarded a provisional medical marijuana dispensary license (the “License”) by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program in May.

The Ohio medical cannabis program is a limited license market with distinct cultivation, processing, and retail licenses. The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program reported 323,968 registered medical patients as of November 2022, and $1.14 billion in total medical cannabis product sales as of January 1, 2023.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

