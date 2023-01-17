BBSI Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (

BBSI, Financial) ( BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., is proud to announce it has again been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at BBSI.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that BBSI is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider our people to be our greatest resource,” said BBSI President and CEO Gary Kramer. “We constantly strive to be an employer of choice and owe this achievement to our team of dedicated BBSI employees. We celebrate all their hard work supporting business owners and creating the amazing culture that helped us achieve this incredible recognition.”

According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About BBSI
BBSI ( BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 7,500 clients across all lines of business in 43 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified™.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Relations:
Lorin Gelfand
Tel 1-360-869-4052
[email protected]

