JEFFERSONVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB - JFBC) announced today that a special cash dividend in the amount of ten cents ($0.10) per share on the common stock of the company was declared at the January 10, 2023 meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 24, 2023.



"The Company performed very well in 2022 due to solid loan growth and low core funding costs. In addition, Federal Reserve rate increases contributed significantly to interest earned on reserves," said George W. Kinne, Jr., President and CEO. “The Board of Directors is pleased that with our positive results and strong capital position, they are able to reward our loyal shareholders with this special cash dividend."

Jeffersonville Bancorp is a one-bank holding company, which owns all the capital stock of Jeff Bank. Jeff Bank maintains ten full service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Monticello, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro.

For More Information, call: 845-482-4000

Contact: George W. Kinne, Jr., President – CEO

