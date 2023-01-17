Power Integrations (Nasdaq: %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3EPOWI%3C%2Fspan%3E) will release its fourth-quarter financial results after market hours on Monday, February 6, 2023, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fconferencingportals.com%2Fevent%2Fiobnvsok%3C%2Fspan%3E. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Finvestors.power.com%3C%2Fspan%3E.

About Power Integrations

%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3EPower+Integrations%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fspan%3E is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Ewww.power.com%3C%2Fspan%3E.

