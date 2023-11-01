Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

468 NORTH CAMDEN DRIVE BEVERLY HILLS, CA 90210

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were PSEP(42.05%), VGT(21.12%), and IGM(11.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IGM by 321 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $315.79.

On 01/11/2023, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF traded for a price of $289.84 per share and a market cap of $2.38Bil. The stock has returned -30.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a price-book ratio of 5.72.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 1,437 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 01/11/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $41.95 per share and a market cap of $176.18Bil. The stock has returned -17.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 136 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 01/11/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $228.85 per share and a market cap of $1,705.96Bil. The stock has returned -26.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-book ratio of 9.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.33 and a price-sales ratio of 8.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 1,868-share investment in NYSE:T. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.19 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $19.47 per share and a market cap of $138.76Bil. The stock has returned 3.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 380-share investment in BATS:NOBL. Previously, the stock had a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.03 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $91.99 per share and a market cap of $11.35Bil. The stock has returned -3.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a price-book ratio of 8.57.

