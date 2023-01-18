LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Eco Allies®, (EA) an SEC reporting subsidiary of StereoVision (OTC PINK:SVSN), announced today that it has signed a 40 year 50-50 J/V with XEED SAS, (https://xeed.com.co/) SIRIUS INVESTMENTS SAS, and ACCESOS HOLOGRAPHIC to reforest and establish SuperGreenTree™ (SGT) plantations on up to 1,000,000 hectares of Government and privately owned land in Colombia.

"Colombia's president Gustavo Petro is leading the charge in the battle on climate change," stated Eco Allies CEO, Jack Honour, "President Biden's committed billions of dollars to purchase carbon credits in countries joining the renewable and sustainable economy. Eco Allies has teamed with the highly esteemed CEO of XEED SAS Juan Carlos Sanchez-Sanchez and his distinguished group of associates in this globally consequential reforestation undertaking bringing industry and jobs to Colombia."

"This is a significant victory for the StereoVision and Eco Allies shareholders," Honour continued. "While engaging in our climate change mitigation efforts we're protecting for 40 years our reforestation with native trees and SGT plantations in Colombia. EA's receiving 50% of the net and being paid $600,000 upon the first delivery of 6,000,000 SGT seeds to XEED SAS in Colombia, https://www.stereovision.com/pdf/EA-CC-SuperGreenTree-Overview.pdf. With EA's sister company Climate Cure Capital's 50-50 project underway in Ghana https://www.stereovision.com/pdf/CC-Ghana-200mil-tree-PR.pdf, and EA's Florida, Haiti. and Croatia SGT plantation projects in development, the StereoVision Group of Companies and our J/V partners are at the forefront of the transition to a renewable and sustainable economy."

"Eco Allies http://ecoallies.biz. has a dedicated team of industry professionals," said Honour. "Many of our key people have been actively participating in the climate change mitigation industry for many years. Eco Allies' Board member Augusto Mantilla-Serrano https://www.stereovision.com/pdf/AM-S-Resume.pdf will lead EA's Colombia project. He'll be working closely with Climate Cure Capital's Managing Director, David Waite.

StereoVision Entertainment Inc. http://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada company (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) climate change mitigation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital™ http://climatecurecapital.com/ and its for-profit subsidiary Nevada ESG Benefit corporation Eco Allies® http://ecoallies.biz, (2) creating, producing and distributing family friendly multi-media content with its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy-Award-winning production company REZN8. http://rezn8.com.

