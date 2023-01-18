DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, announces the launch of PRSNL™, a full-service, end-to-end, personalized video content platform.

PRSNL encompasses all aspects of creating and delivering personalized videos — from strategy, storyboarding, and creative development to editing, hosting, and distribution. Personalized video delivery at scale is a complex process that requires specialized knowledge, technology, and resources that most companies do not have readily available. Personalization also involves the use of customer data, which requires rigorous attention to privacy and security.

PRSNL builds on DCM’s 25+ years of experience developing and executing personalized messaging for some of the largest corporations in Canada. According to DCM President & CEO Richard Kellam, “With our proven expertise in storytelling across print, email, and social, personalized video is a logical evolution for DCM and our clients. It’s another exciting way we can help brands leverage technology to better connect with their audiences.”

Consumer expectations for personalized, multichannel communication have never been higher — according to McKinsey, 71 percent of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions. And across those channels, video has emerged as a leading application to engage consumers and help them understand brands, products, and services. Consequently, marketers are investing more heavily in video content.

However, 63% of digital marketing leaders continue to struggle with delivering personalized experiences, according to Gartner. This is particularly the case when it comes to generating video content; as noted by HubSpot, key challenges include lack of time to create content, difficulty developing a video strategy, and inadequate budgets.

Simply put, personalized videos can deliver powerful levels of audience engagement, but producing and delivering them can be dauntingly difficult.

“PRSNL addresses the complexity of video production head on with a simple, integrated solution that enables companies and brands to achieve personalized consumer engagement at scale,” said Mr. Kellam.

