urban-gro, Inc. Appoints Jason "JT" Archer as Chief Operating Officer

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. ( UGRO), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and commercial sectors, today announced the appointment of JT Archer as Chief Operating Officer.

“We are excited to have JT join our executive management team as COO. JT is a proven leader and skilled operator who will be instrumental in leading our team as we scale to meet demand and execute against the strong backlog we have built heading into 2023,” commented Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro. “Since joining urban-gro in February of 2022, JT has worked on framing the go-to-market strategy for our design-build offering, improving our customer experience, and driving our growing team to consistently add value to our clients’ projects.”

Mr. Archer was previously the Company’s Executive Vice President of Business Operations. Prior to joining urban-gro, Mr. Archer served in numerous operations and sales roles including most recently, as VP of Construction and Market Development for the Multi-State Operator, 4Front Ventures. Mr. Archer holds a M.S. degree in Management from the University of Colorado, Denver.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® ( UGRO) is an integrated professional services and design-build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North American and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision – Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc.
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
-or-
Jeff Sonnek – ICR, Inc.
(720) 730-8160
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Mark Sinclair – MATTIO Communications
(650) 269-9530
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyNzY1MSM1MzQ5NjQyIzIwOTQ2MTM=
urban-gro.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.