PAVmed+Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, and its majority-owned subsidiaries Lucid+Diagnostics+Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD), a commercial-stage cancer prevention diagnostics company, and Veris+Health+Inc.%2C a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care, today announced they will hold a joint conference call to provide a strategic business update on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 4:30PM EDT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005361/en/

On the call, management will present planned refinements to each company’s business strategy as each continues to drive commercialization of its leading products to benefit patients in need and create value for shareholders.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 877-407-3982 toll-free in the U.S. or 201-493-6780 and ask to join the “PAVmed and Lucid Diagnostics Strategic Business Update Conference Call”. The conference call will be available live at the investor relations section of PAVmed’s website at ir.pavmed.com and the investor relations section of Lucid Diagnostics’ website at ir.luciddx.com. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will also be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 toll-free in the U.S. or 412-317-6671, followed by the PIN number 13735527.

About PAVmed and Lucid Diagnostics

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its majority-owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to prevent esophageal cancer deaths. PAVmed’s other majority-owned subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices.

For more information, please visit www.pavmed.com and www.luciddx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of PAVmed’s and Lucid Diagnostics’ management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of PAVmed’s and Lucid Diagnostics’ common stock; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance PAVmed’s and Lucid Diagnostics’ products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from PAVmed’s and Lucid Diagnostics’ clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when PAVmed’s and Lucid Diagnostics’ products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of PAVmed’s and Lucid Diagnostics’ products once cleared and commercialized; PAVmed’s and Lucid Diagnostics’ ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, PAVmed and Lucid Diagnostics continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic’s impact on PAVmed’s and Lucid Diagnostics’ businesses. These factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond PAVmed’s and Lucid Diagnostics’ control. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect PAVmed’s future operations, see Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in PAVmed’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by PAVmed after its most recent Annual Report. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect Lucid Diagnostics’ future operations, see Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in Lucid Diagnostics’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by Lucid Diagnostics after its most recent Annual Report. Each of PAVmed and Lucid Diagnostics disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005361/en/